Town of Gorham Seeks 'Appalachian Trail Community' Designation

The Town of Gorham has applied to be an official Appalachian Trail Community.

The Appalachian Trail, which runs from Georgia to Maine, passes through the town of Shelburne, which is east of Gorham. Hikers often leave the trail to pick up mail and shop in Gorham.

If the application is approved, Gorham businesses could appear on the Appalachian Trail Community's official maps and website.

Robin Frost is Gorham's town manager. She says she hopes this will be an economic boost to the town. 

"We're trying to bring attention to all the recreational activities and trails and things like that that the town of Gorham has to offer, so this will be a big help towards that," she says.

New Hampshire currently has one official Appalachian Trail Community: Hanover.  

