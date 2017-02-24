Transgender Teen Speaks Out On Trump's Executive Order, New Hampshire Bill

Emily Fishbaugh
  A bill at the New Hampshire State House would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. Meanwhile, President Trump has rescinded protections for transgender students that had allowed them to use school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identities. 

While politicians debate, some transgender rights advocates push for equal rights. Among those advocates is fifteen year-old Emily Fishbaugh. She's transgender and she lives in North Hampton New Hampshire.

Emily joined NHPR's Peter Biello to talk about the current debate over transgender rights and protections in the state and nationally.

  On the national stage, this issue has been referred to as the bathroom debate, but I imagine for you this issue is more than just the bathroom one chooses to use. Is that correct?

Yes, it’s more just about being treated equally. I don’t want to be defined by what’s between my legs, you know what I mean? I’ve definitely struggled with people understanding who I am. A lot of people have been confused by my gender identity and just the way I act because a lot of people just can’t wrap their head around it.

What do you do to help people wrap their head around it?

I explain my story and how when I was younger, I was so miserable being called a boy and dressing like a boy and just looking masculine because I didn’t feel masculine at all. I just tell people imagine you being put in the wrong body, too, just like my situation.

Do you find some people think it’s a choice?

Some people do ask my when I chose to be transgender, and I tell them I didn’t choose to be trans, it’s just how I feel. I am a girl and that’s how I identify.

President Donald Trump has rescinded some protections that were granted under the Obama administration. What is it you would like President Trump to know about transgender people and what they have to go through?

All trans people are like everyone else and we deserve to be treated just like every other human because we are just like everyone else. We go to the bathroom just like everyone else. And that’s all we do in the bathroom, we mind our own business.

That seems to get at the argument some have made against the legislation that’s being debated in the House, that sexual predators could use this as a cover to do their nefarious things they want to do. What do you think when you hear that argument?

Sometimes it sickens me because I’ve heard people say like I don’t want a man in the bathroom with me. And I just think, do I look like a man? Do I seem like a man? Because I know if anyone saw me in the bathroom they wouldn’t say anything, they wouldn’t know.

You recently testified in favor of a bill here in New Hampshire that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. What was that experience of testifying like for you?

At first I was kind of nervous just because this is a huge thing, it could affect New Hampshire as a whole and it’s definitely a positive thing for me because I don’t want to be discriminated against at work or in housing or anything like that. I don’t want to be kicked out of anywhere just because of my gender identity. 

At The N.H. Statehouse, Hours Of Testimony For And Against Gender Identity Protection

By Feb 21, 2017
NHPR/Hannah McCarthy

Over eighty people turned out in Concord Tuesday to testify on a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. 

More than once, Representative Don LaBrun had to call for decorum in a room packed with supporters and opposition alike. Members of transgender, medical and religious communities turned out to testify on a bill that would prohibit discrimination based upon “gender identity,” adding the term to the long list of factors such as age, race and disability.

Bill Adds Gender Identity To N.H.'s Anti-Discrimination Protections

By Feb 21, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to expand protections against discrimination for transgender people in New Hampshire.

A bill up for a public hearing Tuesday adds "gender identity" to the state's anti-discrimination statutes. That would protect people who are transgender from discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. The state Commission for Human Rights already bars discrimination based on age, sex, race, creed, color, marital and familial state, national origin, sexual orientation and physical or mental disability.

New Hampshire Backs Obama Administration in Transgender Rights Lawsuit

By Jul 29, 2016
Josh Rogers, NHPR

New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster and the New Hampshire ACLU filed “amicus” briefs in court on Thursday. The briefs side with the Obama Administration in a lawsuit brought by Texas and 10 other states that pushes back against federal guidance urging schools to allow students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.