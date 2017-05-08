Trump Health Secretary Heads To N.H. To Discuss Opioid Crisis

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price is heading to New Hampshire to discuss the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.

Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says Price will be in the state Wednesday, but hasn’t provided details on the time or location.

Price’s visit comes on the heels of the U.S. House of Representative’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with a bill that jeopardizes substance abuse treatment coverage for thousands of New Hampshire residents. The bill cuts money for Medicaid expansion, which insures roughly 50,000 people here and requires substance abuse coverage.

Sununu has highlighted the importance of substance abuse coverage but has praised the House for taking action.

Nearly 500 people died from overdoses in New Hampshire last year as more powerful drugs become available.