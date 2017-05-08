Trump Health Secretary Heads To N.H. To Discuss Opioid Crisis

Tom Price

  U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price is heading to New Hampshire to discuss the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.

Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says Price will be in the state Wednesday, but hasn’t provided details on the time or location.

Price’s visit comes on the heels of the U.S. House of Representative’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with a bill that jeopardizes substance abuse treatment coverage for thousands of New Hampshire residents. The bill cuts money for Medicaid expansion, which insures roughly 50,000 people here and requires substance abuse coverage.

Sununu has highlighted the importance of substance abuse coverage but has praised the House for taking action.

Nearly 500 people died from overdoses in New Hampshire last year as more powerful drugs become available.

Opioids
tom price

Cartels Getting Creative When It Comes To Getting Drugs Into N.H.

By May 2, 2017
thisweekinraymond.com

In New Hampshire, authorities say that drug cartels are finding creative ways to get drugs on the street — from fake candy wrapping to hidden compartments in vehicles. A DEA agent says that they've found drugs like heroin and cocaine inside canned foods and car parts.

WMUR-TV reports that cartels have been lacing heroin with fentanyl, and are now creating counterfeit prescription pills. Fentanyl has been a leading cause of drug overdoses in the past year, killing nearly 500 in New Hampshire alone.

As Dirty Syringes Pile Up, One N.H. Lawmaker Seeks to Legalize Needle Exchange

By Jan 12, 2016
Paige Sutherland for NHPR

In Manchester this past year, more than 540 dirty syringes have been found. But as heroin use increases across the state, used needles are also showing up in cities like Nashua, Dover and Laconia.

As part of our series, Dangerous Ends, we look at one bill seeking to legalize needle exchange programs in New Hampshire – a proposal that has been controversial in the state.

N.H. Continues To Make Millions Off Alcohol, But Spends Little To Curb Impact

By Apr 24, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Everyone in New Hampshire knows the state is grappling with an opioid crisis. But some advocates are worried we are forgetting about a problem that’s been with us for much longer.

First Responders Prepare for Possible Surge in Deadly Carfentanil Use in N.H.

By Apr 27, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A new drug that’s 10,000 times stronger than morphine has hit the streets of New Hampshire. And that’s leaving many first responders scrambling to figure out how to deal with and treat this deadly substance.