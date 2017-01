President Donald Trump has nominated Keene native and former Republican Congresswoman Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force.

Trump made the nomination Monday.

Wilson, a Keene High School graduate, is currently president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

She represented New Mexico in Congress from 1998 through 2009.

If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the post, according to a White House statement.