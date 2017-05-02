Uncertainty Over Undocumented Immigrants

Across the country, communities are grappling with how to handle people who are here illegally. Some cities and towns have declared themselves sanctuaries, in defiance of President Trump’s demands for close cooperation with federal immigration authorities. That’s a battle now in the courts. We’ll look at how this debate is playing out in New England and nationally.

Erin Corcoran - Professor of Law at UNH School of Law. She specializes in immigration law.

Emily Corwin - NHPR Reporter covering news in Southern N.H. and the state's criminal justice system. She is also one of eight reporters with the New England News Collaborative, which includes public media newsrooms across New England.

Shannon Dooling - WBUR Reporter. Her beat includes immigration and she is one of eight reporters with the New England News Collaborative, which includes public media newsrooms across New England.

Maria Sacchetti - Immigration reporter with The Washington Post. Before joining The Post, she covered immigration for The Boston Globe.