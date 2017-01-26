Unfamiliar Flavors Spice Up Food World In 2017

What’s hot in the food world in 2017? Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst (@mainecook) checked out a couple of California shows this week and says one major trend is unfamiliar flavors in familiar foods. Gunst and Here & Now‘s Robin Young go through some examples.

Here’s Kathy’s take on some of the products she discovered:

Runamok Maple: “Vermont maple syrup infused with cardamom, elderberry, hibiscus, cinnamon and vanilla as well as maple syrup that is rye-barrel aged, bourbon-barrel aged, pecan-wood smoked and more.”

Omnivore: “Seasoned salt mixtures, hot sauces and Sicilian sauces.”

Pok Pok: “Drinking vinegar comes in several flavors, but the Thai basil is outstanding. Use it mixed with seltzer, in cocktails or cook with it.”

Fire Cider: “Another excellent drinking vinegar. The apple cider vinegar and honey tonic is delicious and said to help with digestion.”

Blackberry Farm: “A Tennessee farm that produces fabulous charcuterie, cheeses and condiments — including a fabulous ramp kraut.”

Superseedz: “Seasoned pumpkin seeds. Flavors include spicy, maple sugar and sea salt and more.”

NeoCocoa: “Amazing toffee nib brittle and black sesame seed brittle. They also make a variety of truffles and homemade marshmallows.”

Hummustir: “A make-your-own hummus kit that comes in several flavors.”