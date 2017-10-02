UNH Honors Former N.H. Gov. and Philanthropic Entreprenuer

The state's longest-serving governor and a philanthropic entrepreneur have been awarded the University of New Hampshire's most prestigious awards.

Democrat John Lynch, who graduated from UNH in 1974 and served as governor from 2005-2013, was awarded the Charles Holmes Pettee Medal in recognition of his devotion to service. Lynch currently serves as a professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

The university also recognized 1967 graduate Peter Paul, whose $25 million gift launched the school's new business school. He was awarded the Hubbard Family Award for Service to Philanthropy.