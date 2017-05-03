UNH President Mark Huddleston Announces Retirement

University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston announced Wednesday that he will be retiring next year.

When he leaves the University in 2018, Mark Huddleston will have been the longest-serving President in the school’s history. Tim Riley, the chair of the University System’s Board of Trustees, says Huddleston will leave big shoes to fill.

"His career has been certainly one of the best for the state of New Hampshire and the University system," says Riley, "It’s extremely rare for a president to stay for a ten-year window. And, as you might well imagine, that leads to stability and confidence."

Since Huddleston became president in 2007, the University has seen record enrollment, expanded its Manchester campus and launched its largest fundraising campaign to date.

Riley and his fellow trustees will soon appoint a committee to conduct a national search for the school’s next President. Riley hopes to see that plan in motion by July.