UNH President Mark Huddleston Announces Retirement

By 1 hour ago

Credit University of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston announced Wednesday that he will be retiring next year. 

When he leaves the University in 2018, Mark Huddleston will have been the longest-serving President in the school’s history. Tim Riley, the chair of the University System’s Board of Trustees, says Huddleston will leave big shoes to fill.

"His career has been certainly one of the best for the state of New Hampshire and the University system," says Riley, "It’s extremely rare for a president to stay for a ten-year window. And, as you might well imagine, that leads to stability and confidence."

Since Huddleston became president in 2007, the University has seen record enrollment, expanded its Manchester campus and launched    its largest fundraising campaign to date.

Riley and his fellow trustees will soon appoint a committee to conduct a national search for the school’s next President. Riley hopes to see that plan in motion by July.

Tags: 
Mark Huddleston
UNH
University of New Hampshire
President

Related Content

UNH President Mark Huddleston Defends Salary Rates, 'Performance-Based' Pay

By Apr 4, 2016

How does University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston explain the size of the school's top salaries, including his own, to students and families struggling to pay tuition?

The leader of New Hampshire’s flagship university, speaking on NHPR's The Exchange Monday, said the school needs to offer competitive rates to attract the best talent — but Huddleston maintained that the school isn’t “overpaying” in the process.

UNH President Mark Huddleston on the State of the University in 2016

By The Exchange Apr 4, 2016
NHPR

In his annual address, Huddleston celebrated UNH's one hundred and fiftieth birthday this year, and declared that the state's flagship institution is thriving, with a growing student body, new degree programs, and robust private donations.  Still, challenges remain, including uncertain state funding and staggering student debt.