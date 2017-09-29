UNH Students to Supply School District with Fresh Vegetables

The University of New Hampshire is teaming up with a school district to provide fresh vegetables to students every week.

Beginning this month, the UNH Thompson School of Applied Science is supplying students in the Oyster River Cooperative School District with vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce. The vegetables are grown hydroponically in greenhouses.

Jonathan Ebba, horticulture facility manager at UNH, says he's excited for the collaboration and university students will gain real-life experience by operating a hydroponics enterprise. A school district representative says the goal of the program is to make sure students continue with healthy eating habits throughout their time at Oyster River.