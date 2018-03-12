University of New Hampshire Updates 2-year Degree School

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Credit Mike Ross / UNH

  The University of New Hampshire is changing its two-year degree programs to refocus on agriculture and respond to evolving workforce needs.

Officials recently completed a four-year review of the Thompson School of Applied Science, which has been offering two-year associate degree programs for 125 years.

Three programs — forest technology, animal science focused on livestock and large animal veterinary technology — will be integrated more closely with four-year degree programs, while four other programs will be dropped after 2019.

The school also plans to offer a professional development and training academy that will award short-term certificates meeting demands from employers for specific career skills.

Tags: 
University of New Hampshire
UNH
Agriculture

