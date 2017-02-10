University Officials Express 'Deep Disappointment' In Gov. Sununu's Budget Plan

Officials with the state University System are registering their disappointment with Governor Chris Sununu’s proposal not to increase state funding for New Hampshire’s public universities.

The University System of New Hampshire requested an increase of about 12 million dollars over the next two fiscal years. They said the increase would allow them to keep tuition flat for in-state students.

Instead, Governor Sununu proposed to keep state funding for USNH level at $81 million a year. That’s up from five years ago but less than the pre-recession high of around $100 million a year for state universities.

Officials with USNH declined a recorded interview for this report but in a statement released shortly after Sununu’s budget address, USNH officials expressed “deep disappointment” with the decision.

New Hampshire has long been among the states with lowest amount of state support for public universities and the highest in-state tuition for students.