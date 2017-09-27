Update: Missing Phillips Exeter Student Found Safe

A Phillips Exeter student who had earlier been reported missing has been found alive and safe in Hartford, Connecticut, according to family friends.

Authorities had been searching for 17-year-old Jed Breen after he left a hospital in Exeter where he had been treated for dehydration.

The original post continues below:

Police in Exeter and officials with Phillips Exeter Academy are searching for a missing 17-year-old student.

Authorities say Jed Breen was last seen Tuesday afternoon after being treated at a local hospital for dehydration.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Exeter Police Department.