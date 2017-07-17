U.S. Supreme Court Asked to Settle Regulation Dispute Raised by Hampton Fisherman

A Hampton fisherman wants to take his concerns about federal fishing regulations to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hampton fisherman David Goethel says the federal government shouldn’t be able to force him to pay for his own at-sea monitors. At-sea monitors are regulators who accompany fishermen on some fishing trips to make sure catch limits are being observed.

Right now fishermen are responsible for paying for the monitors themselves, at an estimated $700 a trip.

Goethel sued the feds over the matter, but his initial suit was thrown out on a technicality. His petition now asks the Supreme Court to review the case on its merits.

The petition requires the support of four justices to be heard.