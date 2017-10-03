U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Hampton Fisherman's Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case brought by a Hampton fisherman over the cost of fishing regulations.

David Goethel was hoping to challenge in court the federal government’s at-sea monitoring program.

The program puts regulators on fisherman’s boats to make sure they are adhering to catch limits, but fishermen are responsible for the costs of the program, at an estimated $700 a trip.

Goethel says those costs are stifling and illegal, but on Monday the Supreme Court announced it would not hear the case.

In a statement, Goethel said the Supreme Court was the last judicial hope of saving a centuries-old New England industry.

