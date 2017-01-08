Vehicle Attack In Jerusalem Kills At Least 4, Wounds 15

At least four people were killed and 15 more injured after a truck plowed into pedestrians in Jerusalem, Israeli police report. According to police spokeswoman Luba Samri, the driver swerved into a group of Israeli soldiers who had just gotten off a bus at the Armon Hanatziv promenade.

The driver, whose identity has not been confirmed, "has been neutralized," Israeli police say. They are describing the killing as a terrorist act.

"You don't need more than two to three seconds to find a terrorist target. The soldiers at the scene reacted immediately and killed the attacker," Israeli Police Chief Roni Alsheich said, according to the news service Haaretz.

Israeli emergency services say that the four people — three women and one man — killed in the attack were in their 20s. At least 15 people have been hospitalized.

