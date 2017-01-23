Waiting For Service: Adults With Developmental Disabilities Still Struggle To Find Funding For Care

Adults with developmental disabilities are entitled to government assistance, including services they used to get from the school system as children. But for years, there's been a waiting list for that help, despite political promises and attempts at reform. We ask why the state keeps falling short for these adults and their families.
GUESTS:
- Christine Santaniello - Director of the Bureau of Developmental Services for the Department of Health and Human Services. She formerly led Lakes Region Community Services.
- Sandy Pelletier - President and CEO of Gateways Community Services, an area agency in Nashua New Hampshire.
- Jennifer Bertrand - Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee for the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities.