Waiting For Service: Adults With Developmental Disabilities Still Struggle To Find Funding For Care

By The Exchange 45 minutes ago
Adults with developmental disabilities are entitled to government assistance, including services they used to get from the school system as children. But for years, there's been a waiting list for that help, despite political promises and attempts at reform.  We ask why the state keeps falling short for these adults and their families.

GUESTS:

  • Christine Santaniello - Director of the Bureau of Developmental Services for the Department of Health and Human Services. She formerly led Lakes Region Community Services.
  • Sandy Pelletier - President and CEO of Gateways Community Services, an area agency in Nashua New Hampshire.
  • Jennifer Bertrand - Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee for the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities. 
Developmental Disability Funding Loses In House Budget

By Apr 1, 2015
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A $11.2 billion budget was signed off on Wednesday by the New Hampshire House.

Although the plan is a modest increase from the last biennial, it cuts hundreds of millions from what the Governor proposed.

The reductions include $6 million less for substance abuse treatment programs as well as $53 million less for developmental disabilities.

Denise Colby of Belmont says these cuts would force her to quit her job to care for her six-year-old autistic son.

N.H. Invests In Helping People With Developmental Disabilities Get Jobs And Keep Them

By Nov 19, 2013
Emily Corwin / NHPR

  While government programs like mental health services were being cut over the last five years, one program has seen increased funding throughout the recession: services for people with developmental disabilities.  In particular, the state’s Bureau of Developmental Services has been investing in services that help people with developmental disabilities find work. 

As Lakeview Closes, A Small Town Grapples With Group Homes

By Aug 14, 2015

At a recent town meeting in Madison, just south of Conway, a tiny room was packed: five zoning board members sat at a table in front of the police chief, frustrated neighbors and attorneys for a company called Becket Family of Services. The mood was tense. This was the third meeting like this one, and the prior two ended in stalemates.

Investigative Reporting: Abuse and Neglect at Lakeview

By Feb 16, 2016

Jack Rodolico spent a year uncovering far-reaching allegations of patient abuse and fraudulent billing practices at Lakeview Neurorehabilitation Center in Effingham, N.H.  He also reported on how the state missed warning signs of patient neglect and failed to properly inspect the facility.  Since Jack's first reports, Lakeview has been forced to shut down.