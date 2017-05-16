Warm Weather Brings Out the Ticks

The sun is out—but ticks are too. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people to take precautions against getting bitten.

The tiny parasites can be as small as a poppy seed and they like to hang out in tall grass or loose brush. “Ticks are out and biting," says state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan. "In fact, we tend to see tick bites start to go up in April and become more prominent in May, so now is a high-risk time where people can get bitten."

Some of the insects carry diseases, like Lyme disease. A newer tick-borne disease, Powassan, has now appeared twice in New Hampshire.

To prevent tick bites, Dr. Chan says residents should wear insect repellent that contains DEET, check themselves for ticks after they go outdoors, and—here’s a tip you might not have heard—toss your clothes into a dryer for ten minutes to get rid of any ticks.