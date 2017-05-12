Watch and Listen: Governor Chris Sununu on The Exchange

On Monday, May 15, Governor Chris Sununu sits down with The Exchange to discuss the Republican health care overhaul currently in the U.S. Senate -- and implications for the opioid crisis in the Granite State. We'll get Sununu's take on the two-year spending plan for the state, after the House failed to come up with its own version of the budget for the first time in recent memory. And we look at the recent controversy over mental health staffing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Watch the video stream: