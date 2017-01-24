Weather Update: Nor'easter Brings Closures, Poor Road Conditions

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midday today as the first nor'easter of 2017 continues to have an impact across the state, with nearly 700 schools and organizations closed for the day.

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue to fall throughout the morning, with a transition to rain this afternoon.

Power outages are possible as ice accumulates on branches, and roads are expected to be slippery throughout the day.

Severe Weather Resources:

Emergency closing information from WMUR

Airline information/flight tracking for Manchester-Boston International (MHT)

511NH real time traffic/road closure information

Power outage maps and info: PSNH | Unitil | National Grid/Liberty | NH Electric Co-op

1o Tips for Surving an Extended Power Outage

