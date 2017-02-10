This Week in N.H. News: What You Missed While You Were Digging Out From The Storm

Maybe you've been stuck inside the last few days. Or maybe you're not among the lucky ones who had a snow day and, in turn, have been busy with other things this week. Or maybe you read about the second round of snow that might be on deck this weekend and want to make sure you have a full reading list in case you're stuck inside again. In any case, keep scrolling — we've got you covered. 

Listen To This
  People who live with blindness are used to finding creative ways to do things most of us take for granted. But recently a group of people with vision loss did something that surprised even them – they went ice-skating. NHPR’s Jason Moon brings the scene to life here

On The #NHpolitics Front

People packed into hearings on proposed changes to New Hampshire's election laws. (Read on for more on what kind of changes might be in store.)
Gov. Chris Sununu crossed one major item off his new gubernatorial to-do list this week: his budget proposal. (In other words, by spelling out how he wants the state to spend its money, Sununu essentially outlined what programs and policies he wants the state to prioritize in the next two years.)

If you missed Sununu’s speech, you can catch the full thing here – plus more. NHPR reporters added notes of our own to give you more details on the items he mentioned, from full-day kindergarten to workforce development programs to water contamination funds. If you’re wondering how this all works – or why it matters in the first place – NHPR’s The Exchange has you covered

And if you have any questions for Sununu (about the budget, his first month in office or anything else) send ‘em our way. We’re sitting down with the governor next week, and we want you to be a part of that conversation

Beyond the budget, a lot of other stuff was going down at the Statehouse this week...

  • An aid package meant to help dairy farmers struggling amid the state’s drought got an initial OK from the Senate and is now heading to the House for further review.

Also Worth A Click

  • Lots of players will be lacing up for the Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship, but few will be able to match the long-running rivalry between a pair of friends who’ve been facing off on the rink since the 1950s. (Concord Monitor)
  • If you’ve ever wanted to own an old-timey movie theater, now might be your chance. The 102-year-old Peterborough Community Theatre is up for sale. (NHPR)
  • How’s this for setting your sights high? (Like, really high.) A group of students from Kennett High School are sending a locker they built to NASA for use aboard the International Space Station. (Conway Daily Sun)
  • If you’re looking for an excuse to tune into Nickelodeon: One local 10-year-old will be lending her voice to a new cartoon on the kids’ network. (Seacoast Online)
  • Dover’s celebrating a pretty big birthday, and locals are looking for some help making sure its founding documents don’t get lost in translation ahead of the big 4-0-0. (Fosters)
  • Space continues to be pretty metal, as documented by UNH researchers: “A giant black hole ripped apart a nearby star and then continued to feed off its remains for close to a decade.” (UNH Today)
  • And if you’re feeling overwhelmed with the state of things this week or just in general, you might take some comfort in knowing one Keene State professor is taking a very serious look at the idea of “tranquility” and how to spread it around in outdoor spaces. (Union Leader

Need Weekend Plans?

 Take a cue from this guy and just enjoy the snow. (@merebear514)

Catch up on some tweets – the other kind. Bird enthusiasts across the state will be taking part in the Backyard Winter Bird Survey this coming Saturday and Sunday, organized by the New Hampshire Audubon.

Try your hand at “human chess." Full disclosure: It's unclear whether helmets are needed in case of full-contact “checkmate,” though. (NewHampshire.com)

Trek down to Massachusetts for the  New England Winter Blues Festival or to Portsmouth for a dance collaboration billed as “a mass action to end violence against women and girls,” among plenty of artistic options to round out your plans. (The Sound)

And, at the very least, don’t forget to look up at tonight’s “Snow Moon.” (NewHampshire.com)