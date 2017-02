Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) of Univision and ABC News political director Rick Klein (@RickKlein) join Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Peter O’Dowd to discuss President Trump’s joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, the fight over Trump’s travel ban and the firestorm that some of Trump’s tweets provoked this week.



