This Weekend's For the Birds - And Here's How You Can Celebrate It

Olive-Sided Flycatcher
Credit Audubon Field Guide

International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD) is celebrated this year on May 13th in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. 

IMBD, which was created in 1993 by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, brings attention to migratory birds’ annual journey between their summer and winter homes.

There are many events this weekend in New Hampshire to mark International Migratory Bird Day, including: a spring warbler walk in Hinsdale; the 9th Annual Tudor Richards Memorial at Pondicherry Refuge in Jefferson; a beginner bird walk at Odiorne Point in Rye; a special family day at the Amoskeag Fishways in Manchester.

According to the Regional Migration Forecast posted on the Cornell laboratory site, the East will see locally moderate to very heavy flights featuring Short-billed Dowitcher, Black Tern, Red-headed Woodpecker, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Swainson’s Thrush, Canada Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, and Orchard Oriole.

