Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 10, 2017

We discuss the implications for the state following Governor Chris Sununu's address outlining his two-year spending plan. A N.H. house committee voted against passage of Right-to-Work legislation; the bill goes to the full house next week. A paid family and medical leave bill won’t be voted on this year, despite community and bipartisan support. And a new report says Manchester's drug problem is still serious but efforts to address it are working.
GUESTS:
- Dan Barrick - NHPR News Director
- Kathleen Ronayne – New Hampshire Statehouse and politics reporter for the Associated Press
- Dave Solomon - statehouse reporter for the Union Leader newspaper