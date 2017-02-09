Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 10, 2017

By The Exchange 51 minutes ago

We discuss the implications for the state following Governor Chris Sununu's address outlining his two-year spending plan.  A N.H. house committee voted against passage of Right-to-Work legislation; the bill goes to the full house next week.  A paid family and medical leave bill won’t be voted on this year, despite community and bipartisan support. And a new report says Manchester's drug problem is still serious but efforts to address it are working.

GUESTS:

  • Dan Barrick - NHPR News Director
  • Kathleen Ronayne  – New Hampshire Statehouse and politics reporter for the Associated Press
  • Dave Solomon - statehouse reporter for the Union Leader newspaper
Political and Economic Tailwinds May Lift Sununu's First Foray in State Budget

By 18 hours ago

 

No one has ever called crafting a state budget easy. There are thousands of decisions and myriad competing interests. And for a new governor, there is also the crunch of getting it all done and printed a mere six weeks after taking office.

But if Gov. Chris Sununu is at all anxious about his final product, he isn’t showing it.

What to Watch For as New Hampshire's Budget Season Gets Underway

By 18 hours ago
NHPR Staff

Governor Chris Sununu delivers his budget proposal to lawmakers this week. It’s the first step in a months-long journey to build a two-year spending plan that will affect nearly every aspect of life in New Hampshire.

To help you prepare for the months of headlines to come, NHPR reporters are highlighting areas of the budget that are likely to generate the most discussion.

N.H. House Committee Recommends Against Passing 'Right-To-Work' Bill

By 16 hours ago
Todd Bookman/NHPR

A New Hampshire House Committee is recommending against passage of Right-to- Work legislation, which would prohibit unions from forcing non-union members to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining.

Members of the House Labor Committee voted 14-7, with many Republicans joining Democrats in opposition to the often partisan issue.

The bill next heads to the full House, which will take up the measure next week.

Hundreds of opponents filled Representatives Hall in Concord Wednesday, many wearing red t-shirts, to voice their concerns to lawmakers.