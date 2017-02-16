Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 17, 2017

By Jessica Hunt 1 hour ago

The Executive Council confirms the Governor's choice for Education Commissioner, Frank Edelblut.  Bi-partisan frustration rises in the Granite State, over President Trumps unsubstantiated charges of New Hampshire voter fraud.  And think of this while shoveling: the abundant snow is helping to ease the state's long-standing drought.  

GUESTS: 

  • Kevin Landrigan - Senior Reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader
  • Casey McDermott - digital reporter for NHPR
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
