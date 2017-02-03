Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 3, 2017

We'll discuss reaction in New Hampshire to President Trump's executive orders and cabinet picks. Frank Edleblut has the support he needs to be confirmed Commissioner of Education, but the vote is delayed. Former Senator Kelly Ayotte signs on with the Trump administration to help Judge Neil Gorsuch persuade US Senators to support his nomination to the Supreme court. And, attention at the statehouse will soon turn to the budget Chris Sununu will present to lawmakers next week.
GUESTS:
- Jeff Feingold - Editor of New Hampshire Business Review
- Ella Nilsen - Concord Monitor reporter
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital