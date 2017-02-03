Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 3, 2017

By The Exchange
We'll discuss reaction in New Hampshire to President Trump's executive orders and cabinet picks. Frank Edleblut has the support he needs to be confirmed Commissioner of Education, but the vote is delayed. Former Senator Kelly Ayotte signs on with the Trump administration to help Judge Neil Gorsuch persuade US Senators to support his nomination to the Supreme court.  And, attention at the statehouse will soon turn to the budget Chris Sununu will present to lawmakers next week.  

GUESTS:

  • Jeff Feingold - Editor of New Hampshire Business Review
  • Ella Nilsen - Concord Monitor reporter
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
Weekly NH News Roundup

Executive Council Postpones Edelblut's Confirmation as N.H. Education Commissioner

By Feb 1, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

The Executive Council Wednesday delayed the confirmation vote of Frank Edelblut to serve as state Commissioner of Education.

The delay was triggered by questions about whether Gov. Chris Sununu had followed the proper procedure in making the nomination. State law requires the governor to consult with the state Board of Education before nominating a new commissioner; Sununu said he only meet with the chair.

Sununu told the Council it would be “prudent” to hold off on the nomination until he has the chance to meet with the entire board.

Ayotte to Guide Trump's U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Through Confirmation Process

By Feb 1, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  Former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte has been tapped by the White House to lead the effort of shepherding U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch through Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump named Gorsuch Tuesday night as his pick to fill the seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia, who died last year.

N.H. Lawmaker Urges Patience on Immigration Order But One N.H. Man's Family Has Run Out of Time

By The Exchange 23 hours ago
Jonas Bengtsson via Flickr/CC

For Republican Representative Fred Doucette, President Trump's recent order on immigration should not have surprised anyone, given his campaign promises. And Doucette, who co-chaired Trump's N.H. campaign, believes the payoff will eventually be enhanced security for Americans, despite the widespread outcry.  

"I think there is going to be a learning process, a little bump in the road, a little inconvenience for a number of individuals, but, short of that, I don’t see a big issue," he said.