Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 3, 2017

The Executive Council Wednesday delayed the confirmation vote of Frank Edelblut to serve as state Commissioner of Education.

The delay was triggered by questions about whether Gov. Chris Sununu had followed the proper procedure in making the nomination. State law requires the governor to consult with the state Board of Education before nominating a new commissioner; Sununu said he only meet with the chair.

Sununu told the Council it would be “prudent” to hold off on the nomination until he has the chance to meet with the entire board.