Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 13, 2017

The New Hampshire Senate moves quickly on hot-button GOP priorities like Right-to-Work and Concealed Carry.  Senator Jeanne Shaheen grills Rex Tillerson about lifting Russian sanctions in confirmation hearings for Secretary of State.  And a new bill seeks to give towns the final say over placement of high voltage electric transmission lines. 

GUESTS:

  • Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
  • Paul Steinhauser - NH1 News Political Director 
Shaheen Questions Mattis On Trump's NATO Comments

By 11 minutes ago

U.S Senator Jeanne Shaheen questioned Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary about NATO during confirmation hearings today.

As a candidate, President–Elect Trump questioned the utility of NATO, but in picking General James Mattis to lead the military, Trump selected a former NATO commander.

Shaheen asked Mattis about Trump’s NATO comments and about a a slated boost in U.S. funding for NATO under an initiative known as ERI.

“Will you support the ERI continuing as secretary of defense?

Shaheen Part of Senate Group on Bill to Punish Russia

By Jan 11, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is one of 10 senators joining forces on legislation to punish Russia over interference in U.S. elections.

Shaheen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that America must stand united in sending a strong message to the Kremlin that the attack won't go unpunished. She said President-elect Donald Trump "should face the facts and lend his support to our effort."

Durham State Rep Seeks More Local Control for Towns in the Path of Energy Projects

By 22 hours ago
Jason Moon for NHPR

A bill that would require towns to sign off on new electric transmission lines is before lawmakers in Concord.