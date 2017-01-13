Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 13, 2017

The New Hampshire Senate moves quickly on hot-button GOP priorities like Right-to-Work and Concealed Carry. Senator Jeanne Shaheen grills Rex Tillerson about lifting Russian sanctions in confirmation hearings for Secretary of State. And a new bill seeks to give towns the final say over placement of high voltage electric transmission lines.
GUESTS:
- Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
- Paul Steinhauser - NH1 News Political Director