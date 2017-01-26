Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 27, 2017

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
Authorities identify the killer in two New Hampshire cold cases.  The head of New Hampshire's beleaguered child protection agency announces her retirement.  And, as claims of election fraud return to national headlines, lawmakers here consider a slate of changes to state voting laws.  

  • Kathleen Ronayne  – New Hampshire Statehouse and politics reporter for the Associated Press
  • Dean Spiliotes  - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
  • Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News
At a press conference scheduled for Thursday morning, the Attorney General says state and local law enforcement officials will discuss an apparent connection between two New Hampshire cold cases and a California murder.

A Windham lawmaker is hoping to rewrite New Hampshire's election laws in an effort to prevent what he calls potential voter fraud.

One of his proposals received some pushback Wednesday particularly from those who would have to abide by one specific change to current law.  

New Hampshire lawmakers heard several bills Tuesday aimed at retooling how the state pays for public education. 