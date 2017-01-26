Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 27, 2017

Authorities identify the killer in two New Hampshire cold cases. The head of New Hampshire's beleaguered child protection agency announces her retirement. And, as claims of election fraud return to national headlines, lawmakers here consider a slate of changes to state voting laws.
GUESTS:
- Kathleen Ronayne – New Hampshire Statehouse and politics reporter for the Associated Press
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
- Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News