Weekly N.H. News Roundup
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: March 9, 2018

As next Tuesday’s town meeting day approaches, the N.H. Senate sides with the Secretary of State over who has the power to reschedule town meetings.  The state House of Representatives vote to send to the Senate a bill adding gender identity to existing state anti-discrimination laws. The Executive Council unanimously approves $600,000 for Manchester-based Hope for New Hampshire Recovery.

GUESTS:

  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR Energy and Environment reporter.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
  • Paul Steinhauser - NH politics reporter and a former CNN political reporter

 

town meeting
Hope for New Hampshire Recovery
transgender rights

Who Should Have the Power to Reschedule Town Meetings? N.H. Senate Sides With the Secretary of State

Jason Moon, NHPR

As next Tuesday’s town meeting day approaches, state lawmakers are still dealing with the fallout from a nor'easter that delayed votes in dozens of communities across the state.

A bill approved by the Senate on Thursday sought to resolve an ongoing power struggle between the Secretary of State’s office and town officials over who should be able to postpone an election — for weather, safety or other reasons. 

Last-Minute State Funds Will Keep Majority of Hope for New Hampshire Centers Open

Britta Greene / New Hampshire Public Radio

The Executive Council unanimously approved $600,000 for Manchester-based Hope for New Hampshire Recovery Wednesday, despite a recent audit finding the organization has failed to comply with state contracts in the past.

Audit Cites Problems With Hope for N.H. Recovery's Operational, Financial Policies

Paige Sutherland / NHPR

A state audit of one of the largest operators of drug recovery centers in New Hampshire has pointed to multiple problems with the organization's financial and operational policies, as well as failure to meet certain billing and reporting requirements. 

Supporters Optimistic As Transgender Rights Bill Passes N.H. House

By Mar 7, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The state House of Representatives put transgender rights one step away from the governor's desk Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted 195-129 to send the Senate a bill adding gender identity to existing state anti-discrimination laws.

New Hampshire would be the last New England state to do so.