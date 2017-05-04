Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 5, 2017

The NH House investigates Rep. Robert Fisher for alleged offensive and mysognistic "Red Pill" forum postings, and decides to include tweets by Rep. Sherry Frost in the inquiry. Full-day kindergarten gets the green light with a vote for full funding in the NH House. State health officials blame Dartmouth-Hitchcock for understaffing at the state mental hospital.

GUESTS:

Jeff Feingold - editor of New Hampshire Business Review

- editor of New Hampshire Business Review Kathleen Ronayne – New Hampshire Statehouse and politics reporter for the Associated PressDean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital

