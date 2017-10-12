Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 13, 2017

By The Exchange 40 minutes ago

Gov. Sununu nominates House Speaker Shawn Jasper to be the next Commissioner of Agriculture. Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter announces she won't run for re-election, and speculation begins on who might run for the first congressional district seat. State health official say residents on public water in Merrimack and Bedford have been exposed to toxic chemicals. And the state and EPA differ on the risks posed by a superfund site in North Hampton. 

GUESTS:

  • Casey McDermott -  NHPR reporter
  • Jason Moon - NHPR Seacoast reporter
  • Garry Rayno - author of Distant Dome, a Manchester Ink link and indepthnh.org series that explores stories from the NH statehouse. He formerly worked as a reporter for the Union Leader.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital

 

Tags: 
Weekly NH News Roundup
Shawn Jasper
Carol Shea-Porter
1st Congressional District
coakley landfill
PFOA

Related Content

In Race to Replace Shea-Porter As 1st District Democratic Nominee, It's Anybody's Guess

By Oct 10, 2017
www.house.gov

In the days since Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter’s unexpected announcement that she won’t run again in 2018, there’s been plenty of speculation about how the Democratic field for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District might shape up.

PFC Blood Tests in Merrimack Find Levels Higher than General Population

By Oct 10, 2017
NH Department of Health and Human Services

State health officials say residents on public water in Merrimack and Bedford have been exposed to perfluorochemicals, or PFCs, at rates higher than the general population, but lower than in some other exposed communities.

Blood tests from more than 200 residents in the two towns found levels of the chemical known as PFOA were roughly double what's found in the general population.

The contamination is thought to have come from a nearby Saint-Gobain performance plastics plant.

State, EPA Differ on Public Health Risk from Seacoast Superfund Site

By Oct 10, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency said the Coakley Landfill, a superfund site in North Hampton, does not currently pose an unacceptable risk to human health.

That message came as a surprise to some members of a task force charged with investigating a cancer cluster on the Seacoast. They have been arguing for months that the EPA needs to be more proactive in addressing contamination at the site.

NHPR’s Seacoast Reporter Jason Moon recently sat down with All Things Considered host Sally Hirsh-Dickinson to talk more about this.