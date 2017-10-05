Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 6, 2017

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced she is helping to introduce legislation designed to prevent modifications that allow for the rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons. One of the Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican. And Granite Staters fill more than 20 trucks with supplies for Puerto Rico, thanks to a N.H. state house drive that exceeded expectations.
GUESTS:
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
- Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.
- Dan Tuohy - NHPR Digital Engagement Producer.