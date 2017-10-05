Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 6, 2017

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced she is helping to introduce legislation designed to prevent modifications that allow for the rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons. One of the Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican. And Granite Staters fill more than 20 trucks with supplies for Puerto Rico, thanks to a N.H. state house drive that exceeded expectations.

GUESTS:

  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
  • Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.
  • Dan Tuohy - NHPR Digital Engagement Producer.

 

gun regulation
CD2
Manchester VA

Sen. Hassan to Introduce Bill Restricting Rifle Modifications

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Wednesday she will help introduce a bill to prevent modifications that allow for rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons.

The sale and transfer of automatic weapons are illegal under the National Firearms Act, but accessories can be attached to semi-automatic weapons that increase rate of fire.

Manchester VA Whistleblower Announces Bid for Congress

One of the dozen Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Stewart Levenson says he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican.

He and other doctors came forward last summer with allegations of leadership failures at the Manchester VA that resulted in patient harm. 

Food Drive for Puerto Rico Sees Steady Stream of New Hampshire Donations

Today on the Statehouse Lawn, donations of food and water streamed in for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

The New Hampshire Food Bank, the National Guard, Gov. Chris Sununu and over a hundred volunteers from AmeriCorps and state agencies collected and sorted the donations from cars as they rolled past the collection points.

NHPR’s Jason Moon stopped by to see the operation in person.

By Tuesday afternoon, volunteers had collected more than 250 pallets worth of food and water. One pallet can hold over 1,500 bottles of water.