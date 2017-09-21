Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 22, 2017

The Cassidy-Graham healthcare proposal receives mixed response in the Granite State. Community college officials were grilled by New Hampshire lawmakers concerned about a recent audit. And V.A. whistle blowers raise concerns about continued problems at the facility.
GUESTS:
- Dean Spiliotes: Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
- Trent Spiner: Executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.
- Paul Steinhauser: Political director for NH1 News.
Related Reading:
Graham-Cassidy Bill:
- "Sununu praises, then disavows Graham-Cassidy bill to replace Obamacare," from the Concord Monitor.
- "The Health 202: How many more people would lack coverage under Cassidy-Graham? We can guess," from the Washington Post.
Community College Audit:
- "Community College System Says It's Moving Swiftly After Audit Raises Concerns," from NHPR.
- "Community colleges defend themselves after audit," from the Associated Press.
Manchester VA Reform:
- "Regional VA Director Takes Heat at Congressional Hearing in N.H" from NHPR.
- "Whistleblower on Manchester VA reforms: It's not enough," from the Union Leader.
Manchester Mayoral Race:
Other Stories:
- "State committee says Northern Pass plans to have 'potential inaccuracies," from the Union Leader.
- "N.H. DCYF Taps N.J. Official As New Leader," from NHPR.
- "Durham to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on Columbus Day," from the Union Leader.