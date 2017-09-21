Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 22, 2017

The Cassidy-Graham healthcare proposal receives mixed response in the Granite State. Community college officials were grilled by New Hampshire lawmakers concerned about a recent audit. And V.A. whistle blowers raise concerns about continued problems at the facility.

GUESTS:

Dean Spiliotes: Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital. Trent Spiner: Executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.

Executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News. Paul Steinhauser: Political director for NH1 News.

Related Reading:

Graham-Cassidy Bill:

Community College Audit:

Manchester VA Reform:

Manchester Mayoral Race:

Other Stories: