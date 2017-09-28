Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 29, 2017

Governor Chris Sununu announces aid effort for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, with collection of bottled water, non-perishable food, can openers and cash on the state capitol lawn next week. Democratic candidate Kari Lerner of Chester wins a special New Hampshire House election in Rockingham County by 39 votes, prompting the GOP to consider a recount. And the Nashua Board of Aldermen gives an initial nod to a plan to bring a commuter rail stop to the city.

GUESTS:

Kevin Landrigan - Senior reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

Paul Steinhauser - former CNN political reporter and a NH political reporter.

Some of the stories we've been following this week:

HURRICANE HELP FROM N.H.:

Governor Sununu promises aid to Puerto Rico.

POLITICAL WINDS:

Democrat Kari Lerner wins a House special election, flipping a seat in a GOP district.

California possibly shakes up primary season.

Democratic 2020 contenders begin to descend on NH.

Mixed signals from Secretary of State on crosscheck database?

Exec. Councilor Andru Volinsky not running for Governor.

AMAZON?

Amazon's PAC is not tethered to one party.

Will Amazon establish its second headquarters in N.H.? Not very likely.

IMMIGRATION:

Border patrol sets up another immigration checkpoint.

Undocumented Indonesians get temporary deportation delay.

ADDITIONAL STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mixed reviews in N.H. for Trump's tax plan.

Governor Sununu convenes millennial panel.

Liquor Commission reports record sales for fiscal year