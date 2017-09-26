West Nile Virus Detected in Brentwood, Madbury, and Rye

Over the last week, state health officials have detected West Nile Virus in mosquito samples from Brentwood, Madbury, and Rye.

Sarah MacGregor, president of Dragon Mosquito Control says in response her crews have sprayed for mosquitoes near schools and in public parks in Rye. Her company is working with the other towns as well.

“The past three weeks we’ve seen an increase in the mosquito population, particularly in the Seacoast – which, we’d want to see mosquitoes waning this time of year.”

MacGregor says wearing longs sleeves, checking window screens, and pouring out standing water are good ways to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

As for when you can let your guard down, MacGregor has a handy rule of thumb.

“We’re not out of the woods until there’s snow on the ground.”

State health officials will continue to test for West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses through mid-October.