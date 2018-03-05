What Questions Do You Have For Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Marchand?

By Rebecca Lavoie 49 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, The Exchange will broadcast a live conversation with Steve Marchand, who's launched his campaign to be the Democratic challenger to Governor Chris Sununu in 2018.

Marchand, who served as mayor of Portsmouth from 2005-2008, lost the gubernatorial primary to Colin Van Ostern in 2016. (Click here to see NHPR's coverage of  the 2016 race and click here to find out where he stood on the issues.)

Do you have questions for Steve Marchand? Click here to submit them by email and we might use them on the show.

The conversation will be broadcast live and streamed on Facebook video on Wednesday, March 7th, at 9 AM, and rebroadcast that evening at 7 PM.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Election 2018
steve marchand
2018 Governor's Race

Related Content

Marchand Gun Platform Stokes Debate on 2nd Amendment

By Feb 28, 2018
Lauren Chooljian / NHPR

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Marchand laid out his plan to curb gun violence Tuesday, and his announcement in Lebanon inspired an impromptu public debate about the 2nd Amendment.

Marchand is the only Democrat so far in the race against incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu.

N.H. Not Among States Seeking Cybersecurity Help Ahead of 2018 Elections

By Feb 26, 2018
Lauren Chooljian for NHPR

With its paper ballots and in-person registration requirements, New Hampshire's voting system is less digitally wired — and therefore somewhat less susceptible to cyberattacks — than many of its peers.