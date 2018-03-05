What Questions Do You Have For Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Marchand?

On Wednesday, The Exchange will broadcast a live conversation with Steve Marchand, who's launched his campaign to be the Democratic challenger to Governor Chris Sununu in 2018.

Marchand, who served as mayor of Portsmouth from 2005-2008, lost the gubernatorial primary to Colin Van Ostern in 2016. (Click here to see NHPR's coverage of the 2016 race and click here to find out where he stood on the issues.)

Do you have questions for Steve Marchand? Click here to submit them by email and we might use them on the show.

The conversation will be broadcast live and streamed on Facebook video on Wednesday, March 7th, at 9 AM, and rebroadcast that evening at 7 PM.