What Would You Ask Gov. Chris Sununu? 'The Exchange' Wants to Hear Your Questions

By 3 hours ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Between a new state budget, a slew of hot-button legislative debates and public battles brewing over high-profile nominations — it's been a busy first month in office for Gov. Chris Sununu. You might have questions about these or other pressing policy issues, and we'd like to give you a chance to put those questions directly to the governor.

On Monday Feb. 13, Sununu will sit down for his first extended interview on NHPR's The Exchange since assuming his new role as governor. You can participate in the conversation by sending in questions for Sununu using the form below.

(In case you missed it: We invited you to do something similar when Sununu was still running for governor, asking you to send in questions ahead of a candidate forum with Sununu and then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern. You can find their answers to community members' questions here.)

After you send in your question, make sure to tune in Monday morning (on-air or online) to hear the full conversation — and, potentially, to get an answer from the governor himself.

