What's Next For Net-Metering?

New Hampshire already permits a limited amount of net-metering, which allows solar panel owners to sell some power back to the electric grid. The solar industry has long called for those limits to be lifted, but the state's utilities say they can only accommodate so much, without passing on costs to other customers.
GUESTS:
- Sam Evans-Brown - Host of Outside/In, a show on NHPR about the natural world and how we use it.
- Rick Labrecque - manager of distributed generation for Eversource in New Hampshire.
- Jack Ruderman - director of community initiatives for Revision Energy.