White Mountain National Forest Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Waived Fees

Saturday, visitors to the White Mountain National Forest can enjoy the public land for free.

September 30th is National Public Lands Day in the U.S. and the White Mountain National Forest is celebrating by waiving day-use fees for visitors. Fees for camping and other activities will remain in place.

Tiffany Benna with the U.S. Forest Service says the day is a great excuse to make a trip before chilly weather sets in.

“We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy their public lands. We think that our public lands are a national treasure and they’re here for the use of everyone.”

The New Hampshire state park system is not participating in National Public Lands Day this year, though they have in the past.