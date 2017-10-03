White Mountain National Forest Has New Supervisor

By 59 minutes ago

Credit Royalbroil / Wikimedia Commons

The White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire has a new supervisor.

Clare Mendelsohn, deputy forest supervisor since July 2015, succeeds Tom Wagner, who retired from the agency after 15 years.

Mendelsohn spent 25 years as an environmental professional in various capacities as a civilian working for the U.S. Air Force. The last 11 were spent in San Francisco as director of the Western Regional Environmental Office, where she gained experience in partnering for landscape scale conservation and natural resources management.

In 2013, she became public service team leader for the Hiawatha National Forest in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and was acting deputy forest supervisor at the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in Arizona.

Tags: 
White Mountain National Forest
Tom Wagner
Clare Mendelsohn

Related Content

White Mountain National Forest Supervisor Stepping Down In September

By & Jun 16, 2017
Chris Jensen

The supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest is stepping down.

Tom Wagner announced this week that he’s retiring at the beginning of September. He’s served in the role for 15 years, overseeing 800,000 acres of forest in New Hampshire and western Maine.

White Mountain National Forest Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Waived Fees

By Sep 29, 2017

Saturday, visitors to the White Mountain National Forest can enjoy the public land for free.

September 30th is National Public Lands Day in the U.S. and the White Mountain National Forest is celebrating by waiving day-use fees for visitors. Fees for camping and other activities will remain in place.

Tiffany Benna with the U.S. Forest Service says the day is a great excuse to make a trip before chilly weather sets in.