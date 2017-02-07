Who Should Have Access To Medical Marijuana?

Several bills in the New Hampshire legislature would extend the list of qualifying conditions for therapeutic cannabis, including chronic pain and PTSD. But a new report from the National Academy of Sciences finds that "cannabis has both therapeutic value and public health risks."
GUESTS:
- Dr. Stuart Glassman - Rehabilitation medicine physician at Granite Physiatry in Concord. He represents the NH Medical Society on the Cannabis Oversight Committee.
- Dr. Bert Fichman - Anesthesiologist at Dartmouth Medical Center who works in the Department of Pain Medicine.