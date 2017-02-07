Related Program: 
The Exchange

Who Should Have Access To Medical Marijuana?

By The Exchange 13 minutes ago
The Exchange
Several bills in the New Hampshire legislature would extend the list of qualifying conditions for therapeutic cannabis, including chronic pain and PTSD. But a new report from the National Academy of Sciences finds that "cannabis has both therapeutic value and public health risks."

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Stuart Glassman - Rehabilitation medicine physician at Granite Physiatry in Concord. He represents the NH Medical Society on the Cannabis Oversight Committee.
  • Dr. Bert Fichman - Anesthesiologist at Dartmouth Medical Center who works in the Department of Pain Medicine.  
medical marijuana
therapeutic cannabis
NH Politics
NH Legislature
Opioids
Pain Care

N.H. Senate To Vote On Bills To Ease Medical Marijuna Restrictions

By Jan 16, 2017

One bill would allow hepatitis C patients to use marijuana even if they're not receiving antiviral treatment; another would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana to patient suffering “severe pain” that hasn’t responded to medication, surgery, or for which other treatments produced serious side effects; a third measure would allow medical marijuana to be used in facilities for people with developmental disabilities or mental illness.

The bills cleared a senate committee on unanimous votes and are expected to pass.

Report: More Than 2,000 N.H. Patients Getting Medical Marijuana Under New Law

By Jan 17, 2017
  More than two thousand patients are receiving medical marijuana in New Hampshire, including a handful of children and teenagers.

That's according to new numbers released by state health officials last week. The state legalization medical marijuana in 2013, but only began dispensing it last spring.

According to the report, the youngest qualifying patient is two years old, and the oldest is 98.

Why New Hampshire's Medical Marijuana Law Shuts Out People With Chronic Pain

By Jul 19, 2016
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program finally got off the ground in April, with the opening of the state’s first cannabis treatment center. Three of the four state-licensed dispensaries are now operating, and more than 1,100 people with serious illnesses are approved to use the drug.

But many, if not most, of the New Hampshire residents who could potentially benefit from medical marijuana won’t be able to legally obtain it.