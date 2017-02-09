Winter Storm Update: Up To 14 Inches Possible In Southern Parts of State

New Hampshire is bracing for a fast-moving storm that's expected to bring more than a foot of snow in some places. It will complicate both the morning and evening commutes.

Many schools have closed for the day and officials are advising people to avoid travel if possible mid-day and this afternoon, when snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Meterologist Tom Hawley with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine says the southeastern corner of the state will be hit the hardest:

“Manchester and Nashua on up to Portsmouth and Hampton Beach, we’re looking at an area of 12-14 inches,” he said. “Getting up to Laconia, we’re looking at 6, and up toward the Canadian border, only 1-3 or so.”

Hawley says it will be an all-day event, and won't end in the southern New Hampshire area until early evening, lasting about 12 hours.

"Winds will be around 20 miles an hour during the height of the storm later today, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. There will be plenty of blowing and drifting. It won't stick to anything, it won't be the heavy, wet type."

Gov. Chris Sununu's budget address slated for noon at the Statehouse is still on, according to a New Hampshire House of Representatives spokesman Jim Rivers.

"Following the budget address, we will then evaluate the weather and travel situation. If the storm has intensified to the point where travel has become hazardous, the speaker will suspend the House Session and resume next Wednesday, with the usual session also taking place on Thursday."