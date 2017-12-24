Winter Storm Update: Christmas Snow Across N.H.

UPDATE: There is a winter storm warning in effect for all of New Hampshire, from 11 Sunday night until 3 p.m. Monday. Line crews are responding to scattered power outages, as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for snowfall beginning late this evening, with accumulation ranging from 4 inches to 10 inches for much of the Granite State. Parts of ski country may get up to a foot of snow.

Electric utility companies report scattered power outages Sunday morning. Crews on deck ahead of the storm were dispatched early.

Outage estimates: Eversource, 600; N.H. Electric Coop, 282; Liberty Utilities, eight; and Unitil, two.

(An earlier post Friday follows here)

There's a winter storm warning effect for most of the state until 3 AM Saturday.

Snow will continue to fall across the state with accumulations of an additional two to four inches likely by night-time. Temperatures will remain below freezing.

Tonight, snow will mix with freezing rain in southern parts of the state, with total accumulations of four to eight inches expected. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-teens ranging to the mid-twenties further south.

On Saturday, the forecast is calling for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, making travel difficult. The storm will continue through Saturday night, with clearer conditions expected for Sunday.

The Christmas forecast is still looking white - snow is likely, with temperatures reaching the upper twenties.