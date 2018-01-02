Winter Storm Watch: Potential 'Bombogenesis' Has Weather Watchers Poring Over Storm Models

A storm watch is in effect for New Hampshire on Thursday, with a strong coastal winter storm expected to bring high winds and up to a half a foot of snow for parts of Rockingham County.

Light to moderate snowfall is in the forecast for the rest of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of strong wind could make this storm difficult. Wind gusts may reach 20 to 30 mph for the eastern part of the state.

The nature of this storm pattern has weather watchers tracking its development and potential to see bombogenesis, a rapid pressure drop phenomenon that accompanies major storms.

Here’s what my previous text scenario looks like at 500mb. Very dynamic evolution. pic.twitter.com/FBJL4oNrvA — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 2, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued the winter storm watch to be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday. At that time, Granite Staters can expect bitterly cold air from Canada to arrive.

[THURSDAY] Potential increasing for heavy snow/near blizzard conditions eastern MA/RI. Uncertainty remains on how far west heavy snow gets back into the interior. Damaging winds/power outages a big concern on the coast with surge of arctic/dangerously cold air Fri/Sat. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 2, 2018

Predicted temperatures Friday night include:

Concord -11, Durham -8, Nashua -6; North Conway -15, Keene -11, Lebanon -17, and Berlin -25.