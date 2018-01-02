Winter Storm Watch: Potential 'Bombogenesis' Has Weather Watchers Poring Over Storm Models

Manchester sidewalk during a 2017 storm.
Credit Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A storm watch is in effect for New Hampshire on Thursday, with a strong coastal winter storm expected to bring high winds and up to a half a foot of snow for parts of Rockingham County.

Light to moderate snowfall is in the forecast for the rest of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of strong wind could make this storm difficult. Wind gusts may reach 20 to 30 mph for the eastern part of the state.

The nature of this storm pattern has weather watchers tracking its development and potential to see bombogenesis, a rapid pressure drop phenomenon that accompanies major storms.

The National Weather Service has issued the winter storm watch to be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday. At that time, Granite Staters can expect bitterly cold air from Canada to arrive.

Predicted temperatures Friday night include:

Concord -11, Durham -8, Nashua -6; North Conway -15, Keene -11, Lebanon -17, and Berlin -25. 

The late October storm that roared into New Hampshire with hurricane-force winds Sunday and Monday caused the fourth-largest power outage in state history. The top five outages all occurred in the past decade, according to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.