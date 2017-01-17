Winter Storm Will Hit New Hampshire Tuesday Evening, Continue Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued multiple advisories for the winter storm expected to reach the Granite State early Tuesday evening.

Scroll down for weather maps and resources.

Central New Hampshire is expected to get the heaviest snowfall, with predictions ranging from six inches in Concord to eight inches in the Lakes Region. First flakes will likely fall after 5 p.m., with snow continuing overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A second round of snow could be heading New Hampshire's way late Wednesday night.

A second round of snow could be heading New Hampshire's way late Wednesday night.

Forecast Map and Severe Weather Resources

