Winter Weather Warning: Another Big Snowstorm Rolls In To New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from noon Sunday through early Monday morning. The blizzard watch predicts heavy and blowing snow will lead to accumulations between 14-20 inches over much of the state.

The snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon and will be heavy at times, falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour.

school closures, weather maps, outage maps and other severe weather resources

The warning also includes increasing winds with gusts up to 40 mph, which could lead to power failures, poor visibility, and travel hazards.

We will update this story as conditions evolve.

Forecast Map