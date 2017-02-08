Winter Weather Warning Issued for Much of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service says a Nor'Easter is set to hit New England tomorrow, including much of New Hampshire. It comes off a storm that brought snow, sleet, and ice to most of the state.

Meteorologist Justin Arnott says a good way to prepare for this storm is to clean up from yesterday's.

"Take care of the snow that's out there. It will be warm enough that we should be able to clean up the roads, driveways, things like that, walkways. And just have everything in order so we can go through it all again tomorrow."

Snow totals are expected to be heaviest in the southern part of the state, with accumulation tapering off north through the mountains.

Click here for our weather map and severe weather resources.