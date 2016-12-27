Related Program: 
The Exchange

The Wolf in Our Backyards

By The Exchange
The Exchange
  • Coyote
    Coyote
    pexels

The coyote is the stuff of legends, but author Dan Flores says those tales don't come close to capturing its incredible survival story.  We talk with Flores, the author of the new book "Coyote America" and trace the history of the coyote.  Flores calls it "a kind of Manifest Destiny in reverse" where, in the war between coyote and human, the coyote wins - hands down. 

This show originally aired on September 6, 2016. 

GUEST:

  • Dan Flores is the A. B. Hammond Professor Emeritus of Western History at the University of Montana.  In addition to "Coyote America," he is the author of ten books on aspects of western US history.

Historical range of the coyote.
In 2002, a coyote hopped on the light rail at the Portland, Oregon airport.

Coyotes Lament from Coyote Lament on Vimeo.

From Eric on Facebook: A coyote captured on the Hancock Wildlife cam in June.

Something Wild: Why Coyotes Seem to be Everywhere

By & Jun 24, 2016
Chris Shadler

Chris Schadler is a wild canid biologist, and for about 25 years, her specialty has been the coyote. The first confirmed case of coyotes in New Hampshire was an individual found in a trap in Holderness in the mid 1940s. But they have likely been here longer, because as Schadler points out, they didn’t parachute into Holderness, they will have migrated south from Canada.

Howl of the Wild

By & Francie Von Mertens Aug 23, 2013
Wikimedia Commons

During the late summer and fall, coyotes really "yip it up." Despite what you can learn on Youtube, their yips and howls are family communications that have nothing to do with bloodthirsty predators circling for the kill. 
 

The eastern coyote pack is small: an adult pair and their young. The youngsters are venturing out on their own now and adults howl to round them up. When on the prowl for food, silence is the code—which makes sense—but reuniting often inspires prolonged vocal celebrations. 

The Truth About Coy-Dogs

By & Francie Von Mertens Feb 21, 2014
Jeff Wallace via flickr Creative Commons

It's the height of eastern coyote courtship, and a pair can really yip it up. Coyote sightings, as well as the sounds of coyotes often sparks talk of coy-dogs. Is there such a thing?

Yes. And no.

Yes, domestic dog and coyote hybrids are biologically possible and have occurred; but no genetic sampling of coyotes has found evidence of domestic dog. Coy-dogs don't survive, and here's why.