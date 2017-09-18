Woman Accused In Great Dane Puppy Mill Case Asks Court To Return Dogs

Credit Meredith Lee | The HSUS

A Wolfeboro woman accused of running a Great Dane ‘puppy mill’ is petitioning the court to have her dogs returned to her.

Christina Fay is facing a dozen counts of animal cruelty after 75 Great Danes were removed from her home earlier this summer. The dogs were alleged to be living in filthy conditions, with some suffering from infections.

(You can find NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.)

The animals are currently being cared for by the Humane Society. Lawyers for Fay filed a motion Monday arguing the dogs are her property and should be turned over.

The next hearing in the case is October 3rd.

Tags: 
Puppy mills
animal cruelty

Alleged Owner of Wolfeboro Puppy Mill Faces More Charges

By Sep 6, 2017
Courtesy of Meredith Lee/Humane Society of the U.S.

A Wolfeboro woman is facing 12 additional charges of animal cruelty following the removal of dozens of Great Dane dogs from her mansion in Wolfeboro.

In a story that grabbed national headlines in June, police raided a 13,000-square-foot mansion owned by Christina Fay. Inside, they found 75 European Great Dane dogs, many of which were alleged to be in poor physical condition.

Understanding And Preventing Animal Abuse

By The Exchange Jun 27, 2017

The story of Great Danes rescued from a Wolfeboro mansion is just the latest in New Hampshire to raise questions about how and why such extreme situations develop. Should animal breeding laws be tightened? And what are the signs of mental health issues or social isolation that can lead to the hoarding of pets? 


84 Great Danes Rescued From Alleged Puppy Mill In Wolfeboro

By & Jun 19, 2017
Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Officials have uncovered what’s being described as a puppy mill in a mansion in the town of Wolfeboro.

Eighty-four Great Danes were discovered as part of a raid carried out Friday. Investigators say the dogs were living in squalid conditions.

The owner of the house – Christina Fay – was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. She’s free on bail and will be arraigned in August.

Lindsay Hamrick is New Hampshire state director of the Humane Society of the United States, and was part of the team that carried out this rescue operation.