Woman Accused In Great Dane Puppy Mill Case Asks Court To Return Dogs

A Wolfeboro woman accused of running a Great Dane ‘puppy mill’ is petitioning the court to have her dogs returned to her.

Christina Fay is facing a dozen counts of animal cruelty after 75 Great Danes were removed from her home earlier this summer. The dogs were alleged to be living in filthy conditions, with some suffering from infections.

(You can find NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.)

The animals are currently being cared for by the Humane Society. Lawyers for Fay filed a motion Monday arguing the dogs are her property and should be turned over.

The next hearing in the case is October 3rd.