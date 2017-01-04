Related Program: 
1.04.17: When Fake Guns Kill, Teaching Tolerance, & The Bookshelf

By Word of Mouth 19 minutes ago
  • Pierre-Alexandre Garneau via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/8GW6WZ

A team of reporters tracking police shootings discovered an alarming trend - people brandishing phony weapons getting shot in confrontations with cops.  Today, we'll learn about real fatalities with fake guns and why the pro-gun lobby is protecting the right to bear imitation arms.

Also today, a New Hampshire high school confronts stereotypes and the national spike in hate crimes by asking refugee students to talk about their lives and cultures. 

Listen to the full show. 

When Fake Guns Kill

Each incidence of a cop discharging a firearm has its own circumstances and complications, but among the most troubling involve fake weapons - imitation or toy guns brandished in stand-offs with law enforcement. In the past two years, police have killed 86 people wielding guns that look threateningly real – a tragedy brought to light when 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014, while playing with a BB gun in a park.

John Sullivan is one of a team of Washington Post reporters who've been tracking and investigating police shootings and fatal fake gun incidents. 

Related: In Two Years, Police Killed 86 People Brandishing Guns That Looked Real - But Aren't 

Teaching Tolerance at Concord High

Ten years ago, the demographics of New Hampshire and Concord High School were almost identical.  Both 93% white. While that number has remained steady for the state, the capitol city’s high school has diversified in a big way. Today, more than 10% of the school’s 1,600 students are - or were - refugees resettled from some 66 countries. Many are of color - the very populations that have been targeted by a spike in hate crimes since the election of Donald Trump.

Senior Rene Ndutiye is among the international students taking part in an initiative aimed at changing the way they are seen - and understood - by their predominantly white peers. Word of Mouth's Jimmy Guttierez went back to school to find out how it's working. 

Listen to this story again and read more here: Teaching Tolerance at Concord High

BRAAAM

Film scores go through trends - phases in which every movie sounds similar - not something moviegoers can quite put their finger on, but once it's pointed out, it's everywhere...like BRAAAM.

Adrian Daub is professor of Comparative Literature and German Studies at Stanford University. He wrote about this particular and pervasive trend in movie soundtracks for Longreads.  

The Bookshelf: Elizabeth Marshall Thomas on Her Life in the 'Wild Places'

Now it’s time for the latest installment of The Bookshelf with host Peter Biello speaking with author Elizabeth Marshall Thomas in her kitchen. Her most recent book is Dreaming of Lions: My Life in the Wild Places.  

You can listen to this full episode again here: The Bookshelf: Elizabeth Marshall Thomas on Her Life in the 'Wild Places'

N.H. Schools Grapple With Concerns About Guns, Student Safety On Election Day

By Aug 26, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Updated 08/26/2016:

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office issued a statement outlining their position on the legality of guns in schools when used as polling places.

Reporter Jason Moon joined All Things Considered host Peter Biello to discuss the statement.

The statement from the Attorney General's Office in full:

Hassan: 'Broad Coalition' Should Look At Gun Access For People With Mental Illness

By May 18, 2016
NHPR Staff

Governor Maggie Hassan says last week's shooting of two Manchester police officers by a suspect who with mental health problems illustrates the need for New Hampshire to do a better job of keeping guns away from people who shouldn't have them.

"I think this issue needs to be looked at by a broad coalition of stakeholders and that is certainly one of the questions that they should address. I think we should work together to take steps forward to improve public safety and public heath of New Hampshire," Hassan said.

"Suffering On A Huge Scale": World Refugee Numbers Swell

By Jun 19, 2013

The United Nations Refugee Commission says more than 45.2 million people were in "situations of displacement" around the world as of last year — the most since 1994.

A report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says there were 15.4 million refugees in other countries, 937,000 people seeking political asylum and 28.8 million people forced out of their homes but still inside their own countries.

The Bookshelf: Elizabeth Marshall Thomas on Her Life in the 'Wild Places'

By Dec 23, 2016
Peter Biello / NHPR

The Bookshelf from NHPR is New Hampshire Public Radio's series on authors and books with ties to the Granite State.  All Things Considered host Peter Biello features authors, covers literary events and publishing trends, and gets recommendations from each guest on what books listeners might want to add to their own bookshelves. If you have an author or book you think we should profile on The Bookshelf, send us an email. The address is books@nhpr.org.