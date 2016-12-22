California newspapers once wrote that Chinese immigrants had "most of the vices and few of the virtues of the African". Until 1940, Asian Americans earned less than whites...and less than black Americans too. All that changed just a few generations. Today, how Asian Americans became a "model minority."

Then, from unidentified noises to a story of heartbreaking loss, we scour the audio landscape for sound we can't help but share. Morning Edition host Rick Ganley joins us for the latest installment of Overheard.

12.22.16: Asian American Mobility & Overheard: Space Edition

Asian American Mobility

In the 1850s, California newspapers dismissed Chinese immigrants, writing they had "most of the vices and few of the virtues of the African". Before 1940, not only did Asian Americans earn less than whites, they also earned less than African Americans. That changed just a few generations.

Nate Hilger, an economist at Brown University and author of Upward Mobility and Discrimination: the Case of Asian Americans has a theory why: there's now less racism aimed towards Asians Americans.

Fashion'Uji

Lewiston, Maine's Somali community has grown considerably in the past 15 years, but one high school senior found it difficult to express her love of fashion while adhering to the modest codes of her Islamic faith. So, she started her own clothing line. This story came to us from producer Tracy Mumford and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.

Overheard: Space Edition

It’s time for another episode of Overheard. From unidentified noises to a heartbreaking story of loss, we scour the audio landscape for bits of sound that we can't help but share. Morning Edition host Rick Ganley joins us for the latest installment, along with producers Maureen McMurray, Taylor Quimby, and host Virginia Prescott.

Clever Apes: First Memories

When we think about our life stories, we turn back to our very earliest memories. For some people, they are hazy … for others, sharp and vivid. And while those first memories may not always be reliable, they have a lot to teach us about how we think, learn, and build an identity. Gabriel Spitzer explores what science has to say about our first memories for WBEZ's series "Clever Apes".

